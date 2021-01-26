Minnesota case marks 1st detection of Brazil variant in US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has made its first known appearance in the United States in a person who recently returned to Minnesota after traveling to Brazil, state health officials announced Monday.



The Brazil P.1 variant was found in a specimen from a patient who lives in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area who became ill in the first week of January, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement. Epidemiologists are interviewing the person to obtain more details about their illness, travel and contacts.



There was no immediate indication that the variant was spreading in Minnesota.



Viruses are constantly mutating, and new versions – called variants – often emerge. Health officials are also worried about variants that were first reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Researchers believe they may spread more easily than the virus that has already sickened millions in the United States and caused nearly 420,000 deaths.



The Brazilian variant was first identified in four travelers who were tested at an airport outside Tokyo, Japan. It contains a set of mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The Minnesota Department of Health has a program that conducts regular surveillance for variants, testing 50 random samples from University of Minnesota laboratories weekly. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the new finding underscores the importance of testing as well as continued efforts to limit the spread of the disease.



“We know that even as we work hard to defeat COVID-19, the virus continues to evolve as all viruses do," Malcolm said in a statement. "That’s yet another reason why we want to limit COVID-19...