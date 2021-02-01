The Latest: Snow storm causing dangerous conditions on roads

12:30 p.m.



Officials from New Jersey, New York and elsewhere urged people to stay off the roads and announced public transit closings as snow from a slow moving winter storm piled up around the Northeast.



New Jersey transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti called conditions on the roads “dangerous,” and Gov. Phil Murphy warned high winds are likely to knock out electricity to people across the state heading into Tuesday.



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said a state of emergency is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday and urged everyone to stay off the roads.



Regional train service will shut down later today, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said. The last Metro-North trains to and from Grand Central Terminal will leave at 3 p.m. and the last LIRR trains to and from Penn Station will leave between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.



Above-ground subway service will be shut down as of 2 p.m., NYC Transit head Sarah Feinberg said.



De Blasio said the city may get 16 to 22 inches of snow before the storm is over.



“And that kind of estimate can often be low,” he said at a briefing Monday. “We might even see more. So this is the real thing.”



Hours ahead of the first snowflakes, the city of Nashua, New Hampshire, declared a snow emergency for Monday night, banning on-street parking. The city expected 11 inches of snow through Tuesday.



___



A large nor'easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast is bringing snow and heavy winds to states in the Northeast, moving slowly and dumping snow across the region into Tuesday. The winter weather prompted school districts to cancel in-person learning on Monday, and many COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed and rescheduling appointments. Train, bus and ferry service was suspended in many areas, including New Jersey...