What happened to “flu season?” In the age of COVID, “the flu” has been reclassified as coronavirus, says epidemiologist

What happened to “flu season?” In the age of COVID, “the flu” has been reclassified as coronavirus, says epidemiologist

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) A few months ago, some infectious disease experts began warning that it would extremely difficult, as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered into the fall, for frontline healthcare providers to determine if sickness was due to the novel coronavirus or good, old-fashioned influenza. The reason, they said, is that in many respects, flu symptoms could...

Full Article