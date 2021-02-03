What happened to “flu season?” In the age of COVID, “the flu” has been reclassified as coronavirus, says epidemiologist
Published
(Natural News) A few months ago, some infectious disease experts began warning that it would extremely difficult, as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered into the fall, for frontline healthcare providers to determine if sickness was due to the novel coronavirus or good, old-fashioned influenza. The reason, they said, is that in many respects, flu symptoms could...Full Article