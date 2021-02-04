The Space Force will be with us, Biden decides
Published
Biden gave "full support" to the U.S. Space Force, clarified an aide who realized it's time to stop reflexively joking about the military branch established under Trump.Full Article
Published
Biden gave "full support" to the U.S. Space Force, clarified an aide who realized it's time to stop reflexively joking about the military branch established under Trump.Full Article
President Joe Biden is looking at all policies put in place by Republican predecessor Donald Trump, with a view toward possibly..
By Ambassador Jan Eliasson and Dan Smith*
A deadly pandemic to control. An urgent nationwide vaccination programme to..