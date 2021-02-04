Wisconsin GOP repeals governor's statewide mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday repealed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, brushing aside warnings from health experts against making Wisconsin one of only 10 states without a statewide order.



The Assembly vote came a week after the Senate voted to kill the mandate. Republicans, who control both chambers, argued that Evers exceeded his authority by repeatedly extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. The repeal will take effect on Friday, after both GOP legislative leaders sign it.



Evers could defy the Legislature by issuing a new order putting a fresh mask mandate in place, a move that would force the Legislature to vote again to repeal. The latest mask mandate had been in place since August. Local mask ordinances, including one in Milwaukee and Dane County which includes Madison, remain in effect.



Evers did not immediately comment on the Legislature’s action.



The Assembly voted 52-42 to repeal the mandate, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.



The Supreme Court could end the legislative back and forth with a ruling in a pending case that says Evers must secure lawmakers’ approval every 60 days. The court could also say he doesn’t need approval, thus forcing the Legislature to repeal every order Evers issues with which republicans disagree.



Health experts say masks may be the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 6,000 Wisconsinites, and that a repeal risks creating confusion and sending the wrong message about the importance of masks.



“We should be wearing masks,” said Democratic state Rep. Robyn Vining. “Masks save lives.”



Republicans say the issue isn’t about masks, but whether Evers can legally issue multiple...