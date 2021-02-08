Covid-19: Vaccines 'likely to prevent serious illness from variants'
England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam urges people not to delay their vaccinations.Full Article
Current coronavirus vaccines may be less effective against new variants of the disease but should still prevent serious illness