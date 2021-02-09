Democrats seek to empower Big Tech to spy on Trump supporters and conservatives by falsely classifying them as “extremists”
Published
(Natural News) Conservative Americans who identify as such or who supported former President Donald Trump are in for a rough two-to-four years depending on whether the Republican Party a) can collectively grow a spine, and b) start behaving like the Party of Trump, because Democrats are coming for them. Newly empowered after stealing Trump’s reelection...Full Article