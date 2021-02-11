African nations still encouraged to use AstraZeneca vaccine

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — African countries without the coronavirus variant dominant in South Africa should go ahead and use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, while the World Health Organization suggested the vaccine even for countries with the variant circulating widely.



They spoke to reporters a day after South Africa announced it would not use the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing a small study that suggested it was poor at preventing mild to moderate disease caused by the variant.



Africa CDC director John Nkengasong said seven countries on the 54-nation African continent have reported the variant and none besides South Africa is “overwhelmed” by it. No other has expressed concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine. The seven countries are South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique and Zambia.



In a separate briefing, WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti added Tanzania to that list, saying two travelers from there had been found to be carrying the variant in “the UK, I believe.” Tanzania’s president has denied that COVID-19 exists in the East African nation, which has not updated its number of infections since April, even though reports are growing of a surge in infections there.



Africa is only now beginning to see the large-scale arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, and this week’s news from South Africa, the continent’s hardest hit country, was a shock.



The Africa CDC says African countries with the variant now dominant in South Africa should speed up plans to introduce all COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization or approval by regulatory authorities, while considering their effectiveness against variants first reported in South Africa and the UK.



Suggesting that countries go ahead with the AstraZeneca vaccine...