LAPDOG: Marco Rubio unveils law that would ban guns for anyone ever investigated for 'domestic terrorism'
Published
Failed presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has introduced legislation that would strip the Second Amendment rights of any individual who was simply investigated for domestic terrorism, even if they were not charged or convicted for committing an actual crime. (Natural News) (Article by Tom Pappert republished from NationalFile.com) On February 2, Rubio reintroduced the bill he...Full Article