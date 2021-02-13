Covid: We could live with virus 'like we do flu' by end of year, says Hancock
Published
But scientists warn against treating coronavirus like the flu, with mutations getting "more dangerous".Full Article
Published
But scientists warn against treating coronavirus like the flu, with mutations getting "more dangerous".Full Article
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 13 as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped a..
Pfizer is aiming to produce 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of year