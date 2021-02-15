South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's public health workers have been tasked with keeping the state safe for 143 years, ever since lawmakers created a health board in 1878 after a yellow fever outbreak killed 20,000 Americans.



Now, as the coronavirus pandemic surges, legislators are trying to break their agency apart.



As in most states, South Carolina's public health agency was underfunded and overworked long before it had to sustain an exhausting defense against a virus humans had never seen before.



Criticism has mounted from all sides since then — over a slow rollout of testing, the agency's refusal to release detailed data on early cases, and for seeming to sideline its top epidemiologist.



Now a new director has stepped into what many see as a leadership vacuum, but lawmakers intent on dismantling the Department of Health and Environmental Control aren't cutting him much slack.



Dr. Edward Simmer is the first medical doctor to helm the agency in nearly four decades — a fact that surprises Simmer himself. He told The Associated Press in an interview that he'll put science at the center of his dealings with the public, the legislature and the governor.



“Obviously, there are political aspects to what DHEC does. My focus is to be as apolitical as we can be,” Simmer said.



Unlike most public health agencies, South Carolina's portfolio has included environmental regulation since the 1970s. It now has nearly 4,000 employees, overseeing everything from water quality, dams and landfills to hospitals and vaccine distribution.



The sprawling agency only indirectly answers to elected officials, through an eight-member board appointed by the governor. State officials have said for years that it has become too powerful and unmanageable.



Lawmakers have accused the agency...