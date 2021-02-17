Aside from targeting the international cryptocurrency, North Korea also attempted to steal Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine based on South Korean lawmakers.Full Article
North Korea Attempts to Steal Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data, South Korean Lawmakers Say
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
North Korean hackers allegedly tried to steal Pfizer vaccine
Upworthy
North Korea attempted to steal information about COVID-19 vaccines and other treatments by hacking the drugmaker Pfizer, a South..
-
S. Korea spy agency: N. Korea hackers targeted vaccine tech
SeattlePI.com
-
News24.com | North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says
News24
-
North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says
Upworthy
-
Seoul: North Korea Hacked Pfizer in Bid for Vaccine Data
Newsmax
You might like
More coverage
North Korea made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine tech from Pfizer
South Korea's Yonhap did not report when the alleged hacking took place or whether it was successful.
Jerusalem Post
North Korea made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer: Yonhap citing NIS
North Korea has attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc according to South Korea's National..
Upworthy