2 hard-hit cities, 2 diverging fates in vaccine rollout

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Mario Valdez, his wife and their 18-year-old son were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 this month as part of a special effort to inoculate every resident of Central Falls, the Rhode Island community hit hardest by the pandemic.



“I feel happy,” the 62-year-old school bus driver said shortly after receiving his second and final dose. “Too many people here have COVID. It’s better to be safe.”



Roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) across the state line in Chelsea, a Massachusetts city that was an early epicenter of the virus, high school sophomore Mannix Resto fears the state’s slow rollout of the vaccine will continue to prevent students from attending classes in-person.



The 15-year-old says no one in his family has been vaccinated yet as the state focuses on vaccinating front-line workers and residents who are older or have serious health conditions.



“I just want to know how much longer it’s going to last,” Resto said earlier this month while walking with a friend on Broadway, the city's busy main street. “It’s been a year already. We can’t keep living like this.”



On paper, Central Falls and Chelsea are mirror image communities.



Both are tiny former industrial cities that are now overwhelmingly Latino. Their residents, living in dense rows of triple-decker homes and apartment complexes, are the workforce for the state capitals to their south — Providence and Boston.



But their fortunes could not have been more different during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.



Rhode Island began offering vaccinations to elderly Central Fall residents in late December and gradually expanded it so that anyone 18 or older who lives or works in the city is now eligible.



Nearly a third of adults in the city have received at least one dose of...