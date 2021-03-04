Texas AG Ken Paxton: Twitter, Facebook, Google and other Big Tech corporations need to be regulated like utility companies
Published
(Natural News) Texas’ Republican Attorney General suggested that big tech firms need to be regulated much like how the government treats utility or phone companies. In a Feb. 27 interview with The Epoch Times‘s “Crossroads,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said that big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon “control” their entire platforms and have free rein...Full Article