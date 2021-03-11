Alaska drops eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has dropped restrictions on who can get a COVID-19 vaccination, opening eligibility to anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state in a move that Gov. Mike Dunleavy said could help Alaska's pandemic-battered economy.



The Republican, who highlighted his own bout with COVID-19 in making the announcement Tuesday, said Alaska is the first U.S. state to remove eligibility requirements. Here’s what happened.



WHAT FACTORED INT0 THE DECISION?



The lifting of restrictions was announced days after the state had vastly expanded eligibility to include those 55 to 64 and those 16 or older who are classified as essential workers, at or potentially at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, or who live in multigenerational households or communities lacking in water or sewer systems. But with open appointment slots, health officials wondered Monday if many people realized they qualified. The document outlining essential workers totaled 24 pages.



Officials also cited the volume of vaccine coming into Alaska and wanting to get as many shots into arms as possible. Alaska has a highly seasonal economy, with tourist and construction seasons looming. State chief medical officer Dr. Anne Zink also said the best protection now against virus variants is vaccination.



HOW IS VACCINE DISTRIBUTED IN ALASKA?



The state health department tracks the number of doses that are allocated to the state and to the federal Indian Health Service, whose allocation is managed by the tribal health system in Alaska. Separate allocations are directed to the U.S. departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense and through federal pharmacy or health center programs, the health department says.



WHAT ROLE DO PARTNERS PLAY?



Dr. Robert Onders, administrator of the Alaska Native...