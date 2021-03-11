As pandemic enters 2nd year, voices of resilience emerge

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen death, economic hardship and anxiety on an unprecedented scale. But it has also witnessed self-sacrifice, courage and perseverance.



In India, Brazil, South Africa and other places around the globe, people are helping others and reinventing themselves.



“I’ve been adaptable, like water,” said a woman whose dream of becoming a U.S. boxing champion was dealt a blow by the crisis, though not necessarily a knockout punch.



Their voices and images can inspire, even though the future is as uncertain for them as it is for everyone else.



THE VIOLINIST



Mauricio Vivet’s talent as a violinist had earned him a route out of a slum in Rio de Janeiro. As a teen, he played classical music in the streets for money. He got noticed and received a scholarship to a prestigious music school.



After graduation, Vivet earned a living by playing at events and giving lessons. He moved out of the neighborhood and planned to open a music studio.



COVID-19 put a stop to all that. Concerts, weddings and other events were canceled. Vivet, 27, now struggles just to pay for food. He left his apartment and moved back to his mother’s house in the favela.



Vivet’s biggest fear is not having money to provide for his 4-year-old son, Angelo.



Vivet has gone back to square one.



On a recent day, he carefully wrapped his violin in a red cloth, placed it inside a battered black suitcase and made his way to Ipanema Beach. There, he sat on a stone bench and played his violin, the sweet notes amplified by a speaker. Passersby stopped to listen. Some dropped money into the red cloth.



“It is the only stage that I have, the only thing that they have not prohibited,” Vivet said. “It’s the only way I can make money.”



THE BOXER



On a recent day,...