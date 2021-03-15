Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts railed Monday against a proclamation by the governor of neighboring Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a “direct attack on our way of life” and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own.



Ricketts surrounded himself with top officials from Nebraska's meat, agricultural and restaurant industries as he declared Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. The day was chosen to coincide with Colorado's “MeatOut Day," a nonbinding proclamation signed by Gov. Jared Polis late last month and backed by an animal rights group.



Ricketts said meat is a nutritious, protein-rich food source and noted that beef production is Nebraska’s largest industry.



“That is a direct attack on our way of life here in Nebraska,” Ricketts, a Republican, said at a news conference in an Omaha meat shop.



Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said agriculture supports one out of every four jobs in state and generates $21 billion each year. Meat products alone generate about $12 billion annually, and the industry has continued to grow, he said.



“When agriculture does well, Nebraska does well,” Wellman said. “Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska, and our 45,700 farm and ranch families keep our state going year after year.”



“MeatOut Day” was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement and seeks to encourage non-vegetarians to consider a plant-based diet. The move by Polis, a Democrat who eats meat, has faced criticism from his state's ranching industry as well as some local governments and conservative groups in Colorado.



The Farm Animal Rights Movement argues that vegan diets promote health and have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and other chronic...