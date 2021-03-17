SC lawmaker draws ire from fellow Dems on transgender bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Twenty-three South Carolina Republicans have signed onto a measure aimed at blocking hormonal treatments for transgender youth. But the bill’s chief sponsor is a Democrat, prompting intense scrutiny from within his own party.



Last week, lawmakers introduced the " South Carolina Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act,” aimed at prohibiting minors from undergoing sex-reassignment procedures. The measure would bar doctors from prescribing medication or performing procedures to alter gender or delay puberty for anyone under age 18, with felony charges possible for doctors who violate the law.



Its primary sponsor is state Rep. Cezar McKnight, who since 2015 has represented South Carolina’s 101st House District, a largely rural, heavily Democratic area where two-thirds of residents are Black. McKnight, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, said he's received an outpouring of support from his constituents, who have told him that, while they don't necessarily oppose this type of procedure on its face, they think that it is one that should only be made when a person has reached adulthood.



“Black Democrats tend to be more conservative than white progressives,” McKnight told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “I would not have ever put this bill forward if I didn’t think the people in my district wouldn't be receptive, and they are. Pastors, young parents, older parents, they all tell me the same thing: if you want to do this, wait until you’re 18."



Similar proposals have come up in other states, with mixed results. One is nearing final passage in Alabama. Others are pending in states including Kansas, Missouri, Indiana and Montana.



McKnight's South Carolina bill is one of several that opponents say have been aimed at restricting transgender rights in the state. This...