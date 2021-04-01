More than 100 Fully Vaccinated People in Washington Test Positive for COVID-19

One hundred two people in Washington tested positive for COVID-19 following their vaccination, according to authorities on March 30. Epidemiologists have detected evidence of the more than 100 so-called breakthrough cases since February 1.Full Article
