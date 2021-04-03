US Lifts Trump's Sanctions on ICC Prosecutor, Court Official
Published
Move lifts sanctions imposed on Fatou Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in AfghanistanFull Article
Published
Move lifts sanctions imposed on Fatou Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in AfghanistanFull Article
US President Joe Biden’s cancellation of punitive sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) removes a serious..