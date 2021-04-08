Alex Jones reveals MASSIVE child trafficking scheme operating in plain sight at US border... while local police watch and do nothing
Published
(Natural News) Infowars‘ Alex Jones has blown the lid on a massive human smuggling operation taking place right in plain sight at America’s southern border. Local police, however, could not care less. Jones filmed buses taking children from a makeshift, dirt floor cage camp under the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen, Tex., to a processing...Full Article