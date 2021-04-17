Prince Philip's Funeral Gets Underway at Britain's Windsor Castle
Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a service steeped in military and royal traditionFull Article
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip's coffin was transported from Windsor Castle's private chapel to the inner hall at 11am ahead of his memorial..