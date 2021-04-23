Health Canada to start real-time review of Medicago COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada has accepted Medicago's application for a real-time review of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the drug developer said on Friday.Full Article
6am-2021-03-16