Greenwald: CNN's new "reporter," Natasha Bertrand, is a deranged conspiracy theorist and scandal-plagued CIA propagandist
(Natural News) The most important axiom for understanding how the U.S. corporate media functions is that there is never accountability for those who serve as propagandists for the U.S. security state. The opposite is true: the more aggressively and recklessly you spread CIA narratives or pro-war manipulation, the more rewarded you will be in that world....Full Article