Cascadia "Big One" will be more disastrous than the 2011 Japan earthquake, experts predict
Published
(Natural News) Experts predict that the next big earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone will be much worse than the catastrophic earthquake that struck Japan in 2011. In a March episode of PBS Terra‘s “Weathered,” meteorologist and host Maiya May showed how vulnerable the Pacific Northwest is to the so-called “Big One” earthquake along Cascadia. She said that this disaster would likely cause more damage to the...Full Article