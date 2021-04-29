Turks leave cities, fill shops in preparation for lockdown

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — People in Turkey stocked up on groceries, filled markets and left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast Thursday as the country prepared to enter its strictest lockdown of the pandemic.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 cases and deaths. It is the first nationwide lockdown lasting nearly three weeks. The Turkish government had previously opted for partial lockdowns or weekend curfews in a bid reduce the economic impact.



Under the new restrictions, residents are required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel is only allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.



Some businesses and industries are exempt from the shutdown, including factories, agriculture, health care and supply chain and logistics companies. Lawmakers, health care workers, law enforcement officers and tourists are also exempt from the stay-home order.



Many people left large cities such as Istanbul and Ankara to spend the shutdown - which spans the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, as well as the three-day Eid holiday - at vacation homes on the coast. Bus terminals and airports were packed with travelers, while vehicles backed up in severe traffic at the entrance of the Aegean coastal resort of Bodrum, broadcaster Haberturk and other media reported.



People crowded shops to stock up on food and other supplies even though grocery stores are to remain open.



Shops selling alcohol were not exempted and are being forced to close during the lockdown. Social media saw an uproar as users accused Erdogan’s conservative government of trying to impose its Islamic values.



This month, Turkey's confirmed COVID-19 infections averaged around...