Top Kansas court upholds law barring 'wrongful birth' suits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' highest court on Friday upheld a law barring so-called wrongful birth lawsuits against doctors, in a case in which a couple sued because they weren't told of serious fetal defects until after an abortion could have been obtained.



The state Supreme Court ruled against the parents of a girl born with a severe brain abnormality who said they would have opted for an abortion had they known of their daughter's medical problems months before her May 2014 birth.



The Republican-controlled Legislature and then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback passed the law against wrongful birth lawsuits in 2013 at the urging of abortion opponents. It overturned a 1990 state Supreme Court ruling saying Kansas law allowed such lawsuits, and current Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, then a state senator, voted against it.



The parents' attorneys argued that the law violated provisions of the state's bill of rights declaring the right to a jury trial “inviolate” and providing a right to “remedy by due course of law” for injuries. But four of the seven state Supreme Court justices concluded that the state's 1850s founders didn't recognize wrongful birth as a legal concept, making it an “innovation” that isn't covered by those constitutional provisions.



“It is a new species of malpractice action first recognized in 1990,” Justice Dan Biles wrote in their opinion.



The decision upholds a policy favored by anti-abortion groups, who've long criticized the court as too liberal. The state Supreme Court declared in 2019 that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution, meaning it would be protected in Kansas if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. But Friday's ruling did not cite the 2019 decision or frame the issues in terms...