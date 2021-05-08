UNSEEN VIDEO: BLM founder says her book is like Mao’s Red Book.

(Natural News) Cullors, who infamously described herself as a “trained Marxist,” made the comments during a United States Social Forum panel on “Transformative Organizing Theory” in 2010. Among the breakout sessions at the workshop was “Socialism for the 21st Century.” (Article by Natalie Winters republished from TheNationalPulse.com) During her speech, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder recounts how a young person...