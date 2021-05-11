WHO says India Covid variant of 'global concern'
Published
The WHO says the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study.Full Article
India's coronavirus crisis showed scant sign of easing on Tuesday, with a seven-day average of new cases at a record high and..
The devastating wave has overwhelmed India's healthcare system, and experts have said official figures for cases are much lower..