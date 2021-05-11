Ontario will no longer give AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as 1st dose due to blood clot risk
Published
Ontario will no longer give the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as a first dose due to the risk of rare blood clots.Full Article
Published
Ontario will no longer give the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as a first dose due to the risk of rare blood clots.Full Article
In an effort to restore public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine after news that Ontario is pausing the first dose of the drug..
A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Johnson & Johnson privately asked AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer to join them in..