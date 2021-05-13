Covid vaccines have saved 11,700 lives and 33,000 hospital admissions
Published
Most deaths prevented were in the over-80s, and far fewer over-75s went to hospital, an analysis found.Full Article
Published
Most deaths prevented were in the over-80s, and far fewer over-75s went to hospital, an analysis found.Full Article
Much like George W. Bush once prematurely declared victory in Iraq, our Prime Minister started taking victory laps in mid-February..
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 389 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 1,063..