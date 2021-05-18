Take a closer look: People who have undergone LASIK eye surgery warn others about various post-op complications
Published
(Natural News) Short for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, LASIK surgery is the most commonly performed laser refractive procedure to correct vision problems. It uses a special type of cutting laser to precisely change the shape of the cornea, the dome-shaped clear tissue at the front of the eye. LASIK offers a way out of wearing contact lenses and eyeglasses. But...Full Article