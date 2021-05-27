Treasury to crack down on "illegal activities" in cryptocurrency markets and transactions, ignoring the fact that most crimes are carried out in DOLLARS
(Natural News) The Department of Treasury announced that it is taking steps to crack down on illegal activities in cryptocurrency markets and transactions. It will also require any crypto transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). “Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including...Full Article