Playing God: US government funds geoengineering, a controversial and deadly "backup plan" to alter Earth's atmosphere in the name of "climate science"
Published
(Natural News) As climate change alarmists continue to insist that we need to cool the planet’s temperatures in order to save it, one approach that is being touted is geoengineering. Some researchers have been supporting the idea of the deliberate mass manipulation of our climate as a “backup plan” if the world does not succeed...Full Article