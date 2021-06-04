"It's terrifying": Connecticut mom speaks out after teen son develops heart condition post COVID-19 vaccination
Published
(Natural News) Connecticut resident Rachel Hatton’s son was diagnosed with a serious heart condition days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In a recent interview with NBC Connecticut, Hatton recounted what his 17-year-old son Gregory went through post-vaccination. She said that Gregory started complaining of severe chest pain three days after getting the second dose. He felt worse on...Full Article