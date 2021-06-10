Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said he did not rule out the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic could have originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China. The medical professional's statements come amid criticism he changed his mind about the true origins of the virus.Full Article
Fauci Hasn't Ruled Out Wuhan 'Lab Leak' Theory On COVID-19 Origins [REPORT]
