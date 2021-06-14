Alert: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delays next lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks, until July 19
Published
LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delays next lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks, until July 19.Full Article
Published
LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delays next lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks, until July 19.Full Article
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in..
Boris Johnson has been forced to delay the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions by up to four weeks after being warned the..