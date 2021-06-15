Former ADT technician sentenced to 4+ years in prison for spying on customers, watching their most intimate moments through their own home security cameras
(Natural News) A former home security technician was sentenced by a U.S. district judge to 52 months in federal prison for repeatedly hacking into customers’ video feeds in North Texas. Telesforo Aviles, a 35-year old former ADT employee, pleaded guilty to computer fraud in January. He was sentenced on Thursday, June 9, by U.S. District Judge Brantley...Full Article