Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor

CARRIERE, Miss. (AP) — Sitting poolside with his wife and two daughters, Rhett Shaffette says he’s already received the best gift this Father’s Day.



His 12-year-old daughter is thriving, eight months after getting a portion of his liver. She received the transplant after nearly losing her life to internal bleeding.



“It was a very close call,” Rhett said. His daughter Cecilia, 11 at the time, had spent years in frustration on the transplant list, and was twice called to be a back-up recipient, only to be sent home again in disappointment.



After Cecilia's near-fatal bleed last year, the family decided to look instead for a partial transplant from a living donor.



And they didn't have to look far: Tests and scans revealed that Rhett’s liver was an ideal match. A few weeks later, both were prepped for surgery.



“It was a godsend," Rhett said. "That’s the only way to explain it.”



Cecilia had been suffering since birth with biliary atresia. That's when bile ducts in the liver don't form normally, preventing the organ from functioning properly. It’s one of the most common reasons why children in the U.S. require liver transplants, said John Seal, one of the surgeons on the family’s transplant team at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.



Having a biological parent as a living donor helps with immunity and lowers the chance of organ rejection. But some kids awaiting transplants are in foster care or situations where a biological parent isn’t available or willing to donate. So now there’s a movement among pediatric surgeons and programs across the country to push for more anonymous living donors, Seal said.



Organs from living donors have been found to be superior in quality to those harvested from deceased donors, he said. And because the liver regenerates quickly,...