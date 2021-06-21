Did Moderna engage in bioterrorism by sending covid vaccine "samples" to UNC weeks before the pandemic was announced?
(Natural News) A full 19 days prior to the official announcement of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic,” drug giant Moderna sent covid “vaccine” samples to the University of North Carolina (UNC), new evidence shows. A confidentiality agreement that recently came to light suggests that Chinese Virus injections were already being manufactured before anyone even started...Full Article