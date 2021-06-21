Did Moderna engage in bioterrorism by sending covid vaccine

Did Moderna engage in bioterrorism by sending covid vaccine "samples" to UNC weeks before the pandemic was announced?

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) A full 19 days prior to the official announcement of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic,” drug giant Moderna sent covid “vaccine” samples to the University of North Carolina (UNC), new evidence shows. A confidentiality agreement that recently came to light suggests that Chinese Virus injections were already being manufactured before anyone even started...

Full Article