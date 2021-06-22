Left-wing brainwashing of our youth is complete: College students seethe at the sight of the American flag, claiming it represents oppression and evil
(Natural News) After decades of infiltrating our nation’s primary education system, the American left, which has also taken over the [un]Democratic Party, has achieved its objective of brainwashing an entire generation of young Americans into hating the only country on the planet that guarantees them liberties and freedoms no other nation has ever done or...Full Article