Post-vaccine coronavirus wave is breaking across the UK; over 16,000 new cases and over a dozen deaths recorded
Published
(Natural News) The United Kingdom’s post-vaccine wave of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections is in full swing. On Wednesday, June 23, the Department of Health and Social Care recorded 16,135 new infections, up by almost 80 percent from last week’s figure and nearly 5,000 cases more than were recorded the day before. (Related: Coronavirus cases in surge across the UK,...Full Article