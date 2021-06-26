EXPLAINER: Dental, vision and hearing benefits for Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many working-age people assume that Medicare covers just about every kind of health care that an older person may need.



It doesn't.



Some of the biggest gaps involve dental, vision and hearing services. Medicare does not cover dental cleanings or root canals. It doesn't cover everyday eyeglasses and contact lenses. It doesn't cover hearing aids.



Now Democrats are trying to make those benefits a standard part of Medicare under massive, multifaceted legislation expected later this year to advance President Joe Biden's ambitious domestic agenda.



Many consider such as expansion of the program overdue. But that doesn't mean it will be easy.



WHAT ARE THE PROSPECTS?



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives are leading the push for dental, vision and hearing coverage. Their goal is to provide a comprehensive benefit available to as many Medicare recipients as possible without delays such as an extended phase-in period.



But adding more benefits to Medicare is expensive, and the idea will have to compete with other priorities on Democrats' health care wish list.



Republicans are expected to unite in opposition to the far-reaching Biden agenda legislation into which Medicare benefits would get spliced. Democrats would have to pass the bill under special budget rules allowing a simple majority to clear the Senate.



“It's way too soon to handicap the odds,” said Tricia Neuman, a Medicare expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.



HOW WOULD THE NEW BENEFITS BE PROVIDED?



The simplest approach seems to involve making dental, vision and hearing coverage a component of Medicare Part B, which pays for outpatient care.



Part B is voluntary, but the vast majority of Medicare's more than 60 million beneficiaries sign up. There's a premium, and most...