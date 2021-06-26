J&J agrees to stop making opioids in the U.S., pay $230M to settle NY claim
Johnson & Johnson, whichÂ did not admit wrongdoing, also announced it has stopped making and distributingÂ opioidsÂ in the United States.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to New York state to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant..