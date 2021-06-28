The government shouldn't force young adults and teens to take experimental coronavirus vaccines, says inventor of mRNA vaccines

The government shouldn't force young adults and teens to take experimental coronavirus vaccines, says inventor of mRNA vaccines

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) The American government continues to push for vaccination among young adults and teenagers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic despite studies proving that the vaccines available to the public are linked to many negative side effects like heart inflammation. And when Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines himself, spoke up against the use of...

Full Article