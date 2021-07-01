UK's Johnson to map out post-lockdown life in coming days

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said unspecified “extra precautions” to contain the spread of the pandemic will be needed in coming weeks, even as he voiced confidence Thursday that the remaining restrictions on social contact in England can be lifted as planned on July 19.



Infections in the U.K. have risen sharply in recent weeks, with government figures showing another 27,989 new cases across the U.K. on Thursday. That's the highest level since the end of January.



During a visit to the Nissan car plant in the north England city of Sunderland, Johnson said he is planning to reveal details of what the end of lockdown restrictions will look like in the coming days.



Johnson said he is hopeful life will get back "as close to it was before COVID," given the evidence showing vaccines are reducing deaths despite rising infections involving the more contagious delta variant of the virus.



“But there may be some things we have to do, extra precautions that we have to take, but I’ll be setting them out," he said.



Johnson acknowledged there has been a big increase in positive cases in the U.K., which has stoked concerns that the government will not be able to push through with its next easing of lockdown restrictions that will see legal limits on people gathering both at home and outside ditched. It's unclear what will happen to other rules on mask-wearing and working from home, or how so-called vaccine passports may be used to access venues.



Last month, Johnson delayed the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks as a result of the spread of the delta variant and so millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus.



Since then, cases have risen sharply, by 72% over the past seven days.



The hope is that the link...