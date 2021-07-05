Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces 'five point plan for living with Covid'
Published
The prime minister has set out his plan for "living with Covid", which he hopes will give families and businesses time to prepare.Full Article
Published
The prime minister has set out his plan for "living with Covid", which he hopes will give families and businesses time to prepare.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he thinks the plan outlined by the Government to remove restrictions is "still reckless",..
Sir Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson's plan to lift all legal coronavirus restrictions in England as "reckless". The Prime..