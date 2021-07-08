Debate over eating meat gets heated in Spanish politics

MADRID (AP) — The amount of meat that Spaniards eat has rattled the unity of Spain's governing coalition.



Members of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's progressist Cabinet are clashing over whether to discourage people in Spain from consuming so much ham, beef and other forms of animal protein. Supporters favor messaging on the health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets.



The internal debate ballooned to the point that the primer minister waded in from Lithuania while on an official visit there Thursday.



“To me, if you give me a rare, ribeye steak,.. that's unbeatable,” Sánchez said, stating his unequivocal position.



Since coming to power in early 2020, Sánchez’s center-left Socialists and the ministers representing the coalition's junior partner, the far-left United We Can, have clashed over how to respond to issues like transgender rights, spiraling rent prices, tax hikes and social benefits for the most vulnerable Spaniards.



Meat joined the areas of disagreement this week.



In a video posted Wednesday on social media, Consumption Minister Alberto Garzón, a leader of United We Can, called on people to consider putting less meat on their plates.



“I'm worried about the health of our citizens and the health of our planet,” Garzón said.



The minister cited data from the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization that showed Spain as the European Union’s top meat consumer: 98 kilograms per person a year compared to an EU average of 76 kilograms.



Garzón said that 70 million cows, pigs, sheep, chickens and other farm animals are slaughtered for food each year in Spain, a country of 47 million, and that beef production, in particular, requires disproportionate amounts of water and releases greenhouse gases responsible...