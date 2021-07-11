Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major intestinal surgery last week, greeting well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, offering hearty thanks for all the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a “precious” good.



Francis, 84, has been steadily on the mend, according to the Vatican, following his July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his colon which had narrowed due to inflammation. But it hasn't said just when he might be discharged. On the morning after his surgery, a Holy See spokesperson said his hospital stay was expected to last seven days, “barring complications.”



At first the pontiff's voice sounded on the weak side as he began his remarks after stepping onto a balcony outside his special suite at Gemelli Polyclinic at noon (1000 GMT; 6 a.m. EST).



That is the hour when traditionally he would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Exactly a week earlier, in his noon remarks he had given no hint that in a few hours he would have entered the hospital for surgery that same night.



“I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment,” this time at the hospital, the pope said. "I thank everyone. I very much felt your closeness and the support of your prayers,'' Francis said. "Thank you from my heart!” exclaimed the pontiff.



Standing on the balcony with him were some children who are also hospitalized at the polyclinic, a major Catholic teaching hospital on the outskirts of Rome. The crowd below clapped often, in encouragement.



Reading from prepared remarks, he kept one or both hands on a lectern for support, including when he raised an arm in blessing.



Francis described his hospitalization as an opportunity to understand “how important a...