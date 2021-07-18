Some seek more boxes to check for 'other' Pacific Islanders

HONOLULU (AP) — A few months into the pandemic, data showed Pacific Islanders suffered the highest infection rates in Hawaii.



But what early numbers didn’t publicly show was which Pacific Islanders in the diverse identification category — which includes people with ethnic roots in Samoa, Micronesia and other islands but excludes Native Hawaiians — were affected the most.



In August 2020, when Hawaii recorded its greatest number of cases, people who identify as Pacific Islander represented 24% of all COVID-19 cases but accounted for just 4% of the state's population, according to a report by the state Department of Health with academic and community groups.



The health equity report, published in March of this year, showed that the two single largest groups represented among Pacific Islander COVID-19 cases were Samoan at 29% and Chuukese at 24%.



Before the detailed data was readily and widely available, Dr. Kapono Chong-Hanssen on Kauai printed lists of people who checked the Pacific Islander box and looked at last names in an attempt to figure out specific racial backgrounds.



The feat was possible on a small island, he recalled, but it would have been quicker and easier to target communities with educational outreach in the languages they speak with more specific state data, which provides information about Native Hawaiians but lumps together other all other Pacific Islanders.



In the 1990s, prompted by concerns that Native Hawaiian students were considered overrepresented in colleges when counted as Asian, Esther Kiaʻāina worked at the federal level to separate Native Hawaiian data from Asian data. Since then, however, all other Pacific Islanders have remained in one category.



Now a member of the Honolulu City Council, Kiaʻāina introduced a resolution adopted last...